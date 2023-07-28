Cwm LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $170.29 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total value of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $861,935.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total value of $6,020,503.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,828,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,720 shares of company stock worth $30,159,487 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

