Cwm LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after acquiring an additional 296,736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,120,000 after acquiring an additional 135,410 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after acquiring an additional 618,978 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Down 2.1 %

Comerica stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

