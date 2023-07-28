Cwm LLC Has $246,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

