Cwm LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

