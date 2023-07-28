Cwm LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in LKQ by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,835,000 after acquiring an additional 476,964 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 380,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

