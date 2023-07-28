Cwm LLC Increases Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $294,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $182,104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $57,147,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Yum China by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,270,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,062,000 after acquiring an additional 819,840 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.14 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

