Cwm LLC Purchases 3,079 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.