Cwm LLC Purchases 3,079 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.39. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
