Cwm LLC Purchases 825 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Elastic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after acquiring an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Elastic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $499,061.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,614,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $499,061.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,694 shares of company stock worth $24,304,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

