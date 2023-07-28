Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $182.75 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $193.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,823,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

