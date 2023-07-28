Cwm LLC Sells 675 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.16 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

