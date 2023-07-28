Cwm LLC Sells 8,749 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $99.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.