Cwm LLC Sells 958 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Envista by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Envista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Envista by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $390,000.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $34.62 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

