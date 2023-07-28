Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Down 3.7%

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. 2,121,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Cybin Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

