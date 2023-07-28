DA Davidson Increases WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $11.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.92.

WW International Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of WW stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. Analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth about $435,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 69.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

