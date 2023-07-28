DA Davidson Weighs in on Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Franklin Electric in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $569.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $97.27 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $3,996,332. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.