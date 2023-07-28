Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Danaos Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DAC opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.87. Danaos has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. Danaos had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 37.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 28.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos bought 136,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,366,704.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

