Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $186.00 at Truist Financial

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s current price.

DRI has been the topic of several other reports. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,720 shares of company stock valued at $30,159,487 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

