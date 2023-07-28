Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $6,602,612.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,199 shares of company stock valued at $87,435,773. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.46. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.