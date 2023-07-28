De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $52.02

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.02 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 45.75 ($0.59). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.60), with a volume of 600,068 shares trading hands.

De La Rue Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.74. The stock has a market cap of £98.11 million, a PE ratio of -189.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at De La Rue

In other De La Rue news, insider Clive Whiley purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £86,000 ($110,270.55). In other De La Rue news, insider Clive Vacher sold 61,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.63), for a total transaction of £30,280.04 ($38,825.54). Also, insider Clive Whiley acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £86,000 ($110,270.55). 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

