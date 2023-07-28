Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $614.00 at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $613.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $610.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.80.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE DECK opened at $536.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $275.06 and a 1-year high of $562.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.