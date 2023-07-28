Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $158.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

