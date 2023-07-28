Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,110.88

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,110.88 ($14.24) and traded as low as GBX 875 ($11.22). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.67), with a volume of 482 shares.

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £30.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,421.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,020.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,105.93.

Dewhurst Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Dewhurst Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,343.75%.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, display accessories comprise dot matrix displays, LCD displays, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching ranges, rail indicators and pushbuttons, rail multi-sounder products, and touch panels.

