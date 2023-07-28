Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 150 ($1.92) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) price target on shares of Diaceutics in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Diaceutics alerts:

Diaceutics Price Performance

Diaceutics stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 8.23. Diaceutics has a 52-week low of GBX 74 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.23. The firm has a market cap of £78.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,340.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at Diaceutics

Diaceutics Company Profile

In related news, insider Nick Roberts bought 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £20,002.64 ($25,647.70). Corporate insiders own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.