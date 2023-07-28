DNB Markets Lowers Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) to Sell

DNB Markets lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Up 32.7 %

Shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Viaplay Group AB has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

