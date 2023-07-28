Dominion Energy (D) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Dominion Energy has set its Q2 guidance at $0.58-0.68 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $595,800,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

