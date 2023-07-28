Domino’s Pizza, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.49 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s FY2023 earnings at $13.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.17.

Shares of DPZ opened at $402.58 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $417.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $369,800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,867,000 after buying an additional 386,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $102,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

