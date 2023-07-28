Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCI. Citigroup started coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 521.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

