Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.05) price objective on the stock.

DWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.82) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dowlais Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of LON DWL opened at GBX 124.90 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.07. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,080.83. Dowlais Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 148 ($1.90).

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 410,548 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £496,763.08 ($636,957.40). Also, insider Philip Harrison acquired 23,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £29,756.25 ($38,153.93). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 454,299 shares of company stock worth $55,133,167. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

