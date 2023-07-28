Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) & SES AI (NYSE:SES) Head to Head Comparison

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and SES AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 1.61 -$39.57 million N/A N/A SES AI N/A N/A -$50.99 million ($0.13) -21.62

Dragonfly Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

9.2% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of SES AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dragonfly Energy and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 SES AI 1 3 0 0 1.75

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 409.64%. SES AI has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.35%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than SES AI.

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -281.04% -33.32% SES AI N/A -11.15% -9.98%

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats SES AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

