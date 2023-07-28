DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $11.66. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 185,089 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
DRDGOLD Stock Down 6.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DRDGOLD
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.