DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.89

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $11.66. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 185,089 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

About DRDGOLD

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 66.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 356,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

