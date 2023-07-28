Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Invitation Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Invitation Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Invitation Homes 17.88% 3.98% 2.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Invitation Homes 0 8 8 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Invitation Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of C$10.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.34%. Invitation Homes has a consensus target price of $35.09, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Invitation Homes.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and Invitation Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Invitation Homes $2.24 billion 9.55 $383.33 million $0.67 52.12

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

