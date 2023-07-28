Durga D. Agrawal Acquires 5,000 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) Director Durga D. Agrawal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $422,084.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

