Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DY. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $100.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $77.33 and a 1-year high of $122.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

