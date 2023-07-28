Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.95) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Monday.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

ECOR stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.28. The company has a market capitalization of £291.38 million, a P/E ratio of 364.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

Ecora Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2,258.06%.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

