Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.95) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Monday.
ECOR stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.28. The company has a market capitalization of £291.38 million, a P/E ratio of 364.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.
