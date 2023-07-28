Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several analysts recently commented on EPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

