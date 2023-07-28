Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 665,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 897,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
The firm has a market cap of $80.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.
Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 1,882.43%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts.
