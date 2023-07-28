Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 665,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 897,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $80.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 59.40% and a negative net margin of 1,882.43%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts.

