Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.91

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $9.27. Eltek shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 42,265 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Eltek Trading Down 10.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $46.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Institutional Trading of Eltek

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eltek Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,028 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.19% of Eltek as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Articles

