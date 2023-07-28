Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
THQQF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile
