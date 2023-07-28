Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

THQQF opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Embracer Group AB has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

