Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.36.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$48.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$47.63 and a 12 month high of C$58.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.64.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.83 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.85%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

