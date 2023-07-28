Entain (LON:ENT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.59) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($23.14) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,822.50 ($23.37).

Shares of LON ENT opened at GBX 1,385 ($17.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,294.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,352.94. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,045 ($13.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22,633.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 52,808 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,210 ($15.51), for a total transaction of £638,976.80 ($819,306.06). 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

