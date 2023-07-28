Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $202.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

EFSC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $41.64 on Thursday. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $56.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

