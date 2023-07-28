Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Manhattan Associates in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manhattan Associates’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MANH. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.
Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.2 %
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 72.25% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.28 million.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates
In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,406 shares of company stock worth $3,377,274 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.
