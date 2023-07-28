Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Microsoft Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $10.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.63 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MSFT. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $330.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.