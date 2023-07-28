Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Hologic, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hologic in a report released on Monday, July 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Hologic Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 506.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after buying an additional 1,429,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.