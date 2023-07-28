Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Barrington Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $72.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.63. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.48%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

