Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Equinor ASA’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQNR. Morgan Stanley lowered Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

