Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.59) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Ergomed Trading Down 0.7 %

ERGO opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.23) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £559.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,827.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ergomed has a one year low of GBX 895 ($11.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,380 ($17.69).

About Ergomed

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

