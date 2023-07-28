Ergomed’s (ERGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ergomed (LON:ERGO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.59) price target on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Tuesday.

Ergomed Stock Performance

Shares of Ergomed stock opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.23) on Tuesday. Ergomed has a 12 month low of GBX 895 ($11.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,380 ($17.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of £559.44 million, a PE ratio of 3,827.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.91.

About Ergomed

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

