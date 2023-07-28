ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ESAB were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the first quarter worth $153,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ESAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

