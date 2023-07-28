Essent Group (ESNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Essent Group to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESNT opened at $49.80 on Friday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $50.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,511.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Essent Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Essent Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

